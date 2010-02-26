NICK SIMMONS WILL SUE YOU IN ENGLAND

Normally, I give people the benefit of the doubt when it comes to plagiarism accusations, but these overlays speak for themselves. There are five more below, thanks to Bleachness, who have a whole lot more pics where that came from. It looks like Nick Simmons, son of Gene Simmons from KISS, went beyond an homage to Tite Kubo’s manga Bleach while making Incarnate. Radical Publishing, Inc. has halted further production and distribution of Incarnate “until the matter is resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.”

Seriously, there have been over 50 million Bleach manga volumes sold worldwide, more than a million in America alone. Did he not think anyone would notice? Was he planning on no one reading his stupid comic? Did he go to Barnes & Noble and say, “Gee, this silly manga over has 40 ****ing volumes for sale here, obviously, no one will notice if I start stealing from it wholesale.”? [ToplessRobot]

ToplessRobot also found some posts on Facebook made by Nick Simmons. [UPDATE: NOT actually the real Nick Simmons, but let’s pretend.] I’ve put a few choice quotes below, along with more side-by-side panels from Incarnate and Bleach.

“I may have appropriated some styles, but I did not steal. My work is full… of homages to everyone in my medium – not theft! You guys are just a bunch of mean spirited mouth-breathers – except all my fans on here who have rightfully supported me. I will ask Facebook not to press any charges against you if you give me a sincere apology here in this thread. Please do so. Facebook keeps all your IP addresses and info… so they will suspend your account if I do not receive proper apologies.”

He’ll sue the internet. Don’t test him. Don’t you know who his dad is?

“Okay.. now looking at some of these photo comparisons, I can see why a few people are up-in-arms. I can tell you right now these are all purely coincidences. I never even heard of Bleach! Who would name a comic after laundry detergent? When I channel my energy when drawing my book sometimes I can pull stuff in that I never seen before. It’s like i’m possessed when I start thinking and drawing. Perhaps I just got on the same wave length that all artists share.

So. Much. Stupid.

My dad just called and said I have a real case against all this slander. If Facebook doesn’t give into my demands soon there’s going to be hell to pay.

DON’T YOU KNOW WHO HIS FATHER IS? Facebook better do what he says or he’ll hold his breath a really long time.

“I have no idea how people are saying my comic looks like that bleach magma. My book is in color and the other is not. My book reads left to right… the other reads right to left. Besides some vague similarities, they’re nothing alike.”

First off, did he just call Bleach a “magma”. I will fight you. Secondly, yes, these two things are nothing alike. Nope, not at all: