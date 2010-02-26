NICK SIMMONS WILL SUE YOU IN ENGLAND

Normally, I give people the benefit of the doubt when it comes to plagiarism accusations, but these overlays speak for themselves. There are five more below, thanks to Bleachness, who have a whole lot more pics where that came from. It looks like Nick Simmons, son of Gene Simmons from KISS, went beyond an homage to Tite Kubo’s manga Bleach while making Incarnate. Radical Publishing, Inc. has halted further production and distribution of Incarnate “until the matter is resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.”
Seriously, there have been over 50 million Bleach manga volumes sold worldwide, more than a million in America alone. Did he not think anyone would notice? Was he planning on no one reading his stupid comic? Did he go to Barnes & Noble and say, “Gee, this silly manga over has 40 ****ing volumes for sale here, obviously, no one will notice if I start stealing from it wholesale.”? [ToplessRobot]
ToplessRobot also found some posts on Facebook made by Nick Simmons. [UPDATE: NOT actually the real Nick Simmons, but let’s pretend.] I’ve put a few choice quotes below, along with more side-by-side panels from Incarnate and Bleach.
“I may have appropriated some styles, but I did not steal. My work is full… of homages to everyone in my medium – not theft! You guys are just a bunch of mean spirited mouth-breathers – except all my fans on here who have rightfully supported me. I will ask Facebook not to press any charges against you if you give me a sincere apology here in this thread. Please do so. Facebook keeps all your IP addresses and info… so they will suspend your account if I do not receive proper apologies.”
He’ll sue the internet. Don’t test him. Don’t you know who his dad is?
“Okay.. now looking at some of these photo comparisons, I can see why a few people are up-in-arms. I can tell you right now these are all purely coincidences. I never even heard of Bleach! Who would name a comic after laundry detergent? When I channel my energy when drawing my book sometimes I can pull stuff in that I never seen before. It’s like i’m possessed when I start thinking and drawing. Perhaps I just got on the same wave length that all artists share.
My dad just called and said I have a real case against all this slander. If Facebook doesn’t give into my demands soon there’s going to be hell to pay.
“I have no idea how people are saying my comic looks like that bleach magma. My book is in color and the other is not. My book reads left to right… the other reads right to left. Besides some vague similarities, they’re nothing alike.”
First off, did he just call Bleach a “magma”. I will fight you. Secondly, yes, these two things are nothing alike. Nope, not at all:
You get raised by a selfish narcissist, you drink the kool-aid, you become a selfish narcissist.
This entire family is insufferable. Ever hear Terry Gross’s interview with Gene Simmons? What a fucking asshat.
By the way, boPa, can you give a shout-out to my new comic series, Nem-X? It’s about a dude who rides around in a Rascal and his name is Instructor Q.
This is actually sort of interesting. Where the evidence is very compelling, what constitutes plagiarism for a comic book? I don’t know enough about the plot or characters of either book (or “magma”, as per the industry term), is he whoring out story elements as well?
Okay, plagiarism is bad and this guy’s an asshole.
But otaku righteous indignation is hilarious. They’re going to have a shitfit over this.
SINCERE apologies from commenters? Sue Facebook? Has this man never been on the internet before?
“Did he just call Bleach a “magma”. I will fight you.” I got your back.
Someone should tell Nick that bleach isn’t a laundry detergent. It’s a delicious drink, pour him a glass.
K, clearly this dude has a point. If you look at the third pic with the two dudes’ faces . . . where’s the scar in the supposedly plagiarized one? Hmmm?
I’m going to sue Gene Simmons for creating a total ripoff of my cock…
… and naming it Nick.
I once spooged on a girl’s face and Jackson Pollock sued me because it looked like everything he ever painted.
According to the FB page’s info tab, that “Nick” was just confirmed as a troll. A successful one at that. Pretty funny, but I’m sure the real Nick’s responses won’t be too far from the troll’s.
@Erswi – Still a plagiarism, since the whole base drawing is same. scars, blood these are considered as details and hence not as important. Its like changing few words of text you copied from wikipedia and giving it to teacher. But the layout and Base is still same -> face shape, body structure, therefore this picture are considered as plagiates.
“HAHAHAHAHAHA” NS: It’s a complete coincidence that I draw the main characters eyes the same as bleach, the same poses, the same panels, the same support characters, the same monster designs, the same everything… BUT IT’S COLORED NOT BLACK AND WHITE! PLUS IT’S NOT EVEN IN THE SAME FORMAT! So of course I’m not stealing.
It also seems to give off a hellsing vibe to.
well ofcorse it has a hellsing vibe he stole from that series as well he’s nothing but a wannabe with apparently no brain cells to realize that the did something wrong and needs to live up to it instead of getting his daddy involved,not to mention seriously i don’t think they should just halt his book temperarly,I THINK IT SHOULD BE HALTED INDEFINITLY!! also that(and i’m probably not the only one who thinks this)but i also think he should launch a formal apoligie and step down from being a comic artist because obviously he has no fucking talent or honer in actually wanting to be”a comic artist” and i really hope the people that he stole the work from actually do sue the crap right out of him.>:-(
This is Nick Simmons’ statement I read on Wikipedia. “”On March 1st, 2010, Nick Simmons released the following statement regarding the accusations of plagiarism: “Like most artists I am inspired by work I admire. There are certain similarities between some of my work and the work of others. This was simply meant as an homage to artists I respect, and I definitely want to apologize to any Manga fans or fellow Manga artists who feel I went too far. My inspirations reflect the fact that certain fundamental imagery is common to all Manga. This is the nature of the medium. I am a big fan of Bleach, as well as other Manga titles. And I am certainly sorry if anyone was offended or upset by what they perceive to be the similarity between my work and the work of artists that I admire and who inspire me.” “” Here is also the link: [en.wikipedia.org] . So in Facebook he has never heard of Bleach and in this statement he is a fan of it?? WTF?? “Did he just call Bleach a “magma”. I will fight you.” I am with you. We should be against plagiarism!!
