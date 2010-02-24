What Not to Say: Six Surefire Ways to Get Lectured by Internet Commenters

(img: xkcd)
I’ve worked from home as a full-time blogger for about three and a half years now. During that time, it’s been my job to make fun of the most frivolous aspects of society – namely, sports, television, and celebrity culture.
Along the way, I’ve learned that there are a lot of people out there on the Internet who don’t agree with my sense of humor. Like, A LOT. These are the people who, if you’re lucky, make “Two and a Half Men” the #1 sitcom in America and who find Dane Cook’s humor “too edgy.” If you’re unlucky, they’re the people who take perverse delight in being offended by some jerk with a blog. I know this because they leave comments and write angry emails.
Here’s how to piss them off.
1. Use the word “retard.”
Dear People Who Have a Family Member with Down Syndrome,
I am not calling your family member with Down Syndrome retarded. I’m calling NBC’s late-night programming decisions retarded. I’m calling what Glenn Beck said the other night retarded. I’m calling Ashton Kutcher’s fans retarded. You see, your Down syndrome-having family member is NOT a retard. He has special needs, or he’s mentally handicapped, or he’s some other sufficiently sanitized term that doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings.
So just get off your high horse already, okay? “Retard” isn’t the N-word. It’s not like wop or mick or dago or any of the old-school slurs that were designed specifically to be slurs. It’s a word that used to be acceptable until it was deemed insensitive to a certain group of people, and has since been co-opted for a different use. The English language is in a constant state of flux, and as the 21st century creates heretofore unseen acts of stupidity, so too must the language accommodate new adjectives to describe them. I mean, hello? Alvin and the Chipmunks: the Squeakquel? That’s just retarded.
2. Unwittingly open the door for a heated discussion about domestic violence.
You may have seen this animated GIF before. In December, I called it the most gratifying animated GIF ever, because MTV showed it in a tease that followed two hours of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi drinking excessively, begging for attention, and whining about not getting enough attention. Before we learned the details, Brad Ferro’s context-free punch was the comeuppance that many viewers wanted bestowed on Snooki. It wasn’t a celebration of male-on-female violence — as a rule of thumb, I like to see annoying people punched regardless of their gender, and a woman punching Snooki would have been just as enjoyable (if not more so).
Oh, but it WAS a man punching a woman. Therefore, some blackout-drunk idiot in New Jersey punching a yapping harpy he doesn’t know is therefore a symbol of rape and domestic violence. The following excerpt, for example, was only a portion of one comment:
It DOES make a difference between men and women. Men are overwhelmingly more powerful. Even if a girl provokes you, you will most likely do more damage to her than she could to you. Not to mention, there are societal overtones with male on female violence. Do you not realize that men have had control over women historically? And that women are overwhelmingly raped by men? Like men feel they have authority over a woman because she acts a certain way? Do you not remember the guy who walked into a gym and killed a bunch of women just because they were women? Because he didn’t get the attention from women he thought he DESERVED?
You’re not entitled to anyone else. Your actions have consequences. Even if a woman provokes you, you’re going to do more damage to her. There’s a creepy sexual charge about this kind of violence, too. One guy on another post described it as “blowing a load in her face that he’s been holding in for a week.” How does that not sound rapey?
You know, I avoided graduate school and became a blogger for a reason: I prefer laughing at something to overanalyzing it. That doesn’t make me better than the person who left that comment; it just makes me a lot more fun at parties.
3. Joke about one of the following: cancer/rape/the Holocaust.
We can all agree that cancer is a terrible, terrible sickness. (According to a cursory Internet search I conducted, it’s the third-leading cause of death in America, after heart disease and pissing off Chuck Norris.) Likewise, rape is an unconscionably cruel and evil crime, an act that’s conceivably worse than murder for the mental damage it inflicts on the victim. And the Holocaust? Well, it’s the single most horrific attempt at genocide in human history.
So why would I or anyone else joke about something so awful? Well, stop lecturing me over email for a second and I’ll tell you.
People joke about cancer not because it’s inherently funny, but because it’s inherently terrible. For many of us, laughter is a coping mechanism that takes the teeth out of something awful. Soldiers laugh about death in combat because the immensity of the horrors would otherwise be too great. So before you tell me all about your mother who died of cancer, why don’t you go over to Afghanistan and tell our servicemen what they should and shouldn’t laugh at, you America-hating terrorist.
Humor is not absolute; it is an individual taste, and every individual has a line that, once crossed, creates nausea rather than laughter. Humor is, at its purest essence, the misfortune of someone else. The difference between comedy and tragedy is whether or not you know or feel sympathy for that someone else. And you know what? Choosing indignance over laughter doesn’t make you a better person; it just gets you a better grade in your Women’s Studies class.
4. Get a detail about the world of Star Trek/Star Wars/Avatar wrong.
“Um, hello? The tauntaun’s sole appearance in the Star Wars franchise was in The Empire Strikes Back, not Return of the Jedi as you erroneously claim.”
“In your misguided attempt to pillory the Na’avi language, you neglected to take into account that they lack both the word for ‘murder’ and the pluperfect subjunctive tense.”
“In episode 2F09 when Itchy plays Scratchy’s skeleton like a xylophone, he strikes the same rib twice in succession, yet he produces two clearly different tones. I mean, what are we to believe, that this is some sort of a magic xylophone or something? Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder.”
5. Use the word “fag.”
While “South Park’s” episode about this subject wasn’t the show’s sharpest cultural critique, it did raise some important points, specifically: (1) language is in a constant state of flux, and (2) the word “f**got” has had a particularly malleable history. Moreover, it’s an epithet that’s unique to America; ask for a “fag” in the U.K. and someone will give you a cigarette. But you wanted gay sex!
Chris Rock also addressed the change in the word’s meaning in his 2008 stand-up special Kill the Messenger:
You don’t have to be gay to act like a f**got. You don’t even have to be a man to act like a f**got. Anybody can act like a f**got.
Let me give you an example: I love Gwen Stefani. I think No Doubt is one of the best groups in the world; I keep a No Doubt CD in my car… Now, if I’m drivin’ my car, and I’m at the light, and you in the car behind me, and the light’s red, and I’m just sittin’ there blasting some Gwen Stefani… and you in the car behind me and the light’s red–cool.
But then the light turns green. And I don’t see it, because I’m in Gwen Stefani heaven. And I’m just goin’ “Ain’t no hollaback girl! Ain’t no hollaback!” Now the light starts f*ckin’ blinking! It’s gettin’ ready to turn red again, and I *still* don’t see it, and I’m in my car going “This sh*t is bananas! B-A-N-A-N-A-S!” … Now if you in the car behind me, and that light’s gettin’ ready to turn red, and I’m going “this sh*t is bananas! B-A-N-A-N-A-S!” If you in the car behind me, you have the right to go “HEY, F**GOT! The light’s about to change!” Sh*t, even Elton John would call me a f**got at that moment.
It’s not the word, it’s the context in which the word is bein’ said!
Now, Chris Rock is hardly William Safire, and even I don’t feel comfortable with the six-letter version Rock endorses. But I understand that he’s using it for comedic effect, and even if I did have some kind of moral high ground to defend, I wouldn’t go to Rock’s web page to lecture him about what words he shouldn’t be using. Besides, he has a point. “Entourage” is all about straight guys, and that’s the faggiest show on TV.
6. Write about something that doesn’t affect the outcome of world history.
People on the Internet have an eye for detail. Experienced Web surfers will catch details in the background of a picture or video still within seconds. In some forums, typos and grammatical errors are cardinal sins. So it should be no surprise that such an unforgiving culture would revel in trivialities like a starlet’s panty flash or a boneheaded error in a sporting event. This inevitably leads to the moral outrage of a “drive-by” commenter, whose response is always something along these lines:
WHO CARES!!! You poeple need to GET A LIFE! I bet your parents are real proud of you, making fun of someone who’s just TRYING TO DO THERE JOB!
Hey, I’m sorry, Anonymous Person Who Surely Has An Important Job Like District Attorney, but not everyone in the world can work in the Peace Corps or the New York City Fire Department. Some people have soul-sucking jobs where their only respite is seeing someone with untold wealth and fame experience a small amount of misfortune. Is it fair or kind? No, not especially. But it’s human nature. It’s nature, period. Lecturing Internet users for being mean is like logging on to National Geographic’s website and yelling at horseflies for biting cattle.
Conclusion
Think of the commenting on the Internet as walking around a big city with a lot of neighborhoods. I wouldn’t take my brand of schadenfreude and dick jokes to the New York Times or The Atlantic any sooner than I would try to crash a black-tie fundraiser at the Ritz. And I’d rather drive slowly through Compton blasting Elton John than try to lecture the users of the /b/ forum at 4chan on what’s not funny because it’s offensive.
Now, this isn’t a call for the segregation of ideas. By all means, go out and explore the various nooks and crannies of the Web. Just don’t go to Harlem and tell people to stop acting so black.
Pfft. You misspelled Na’avi, you fucking retard.
“…an epithet unique to America”? Shirley, you jest.
Brit Mark Knopfler sang in 1985: The little faggot with the earring and the make-up…
I live number four every day.
Sorry, was I supposed to also criticize? Um, the ice cubes in your avatar are overflowing that glass. God, can’t they get ANYTHING right?
This just made my week.
WHERE DO YOU GET OFF TELLING ME HOW TO COMMENT?!?!?! I HOPE YOU DIE OF HOLOCAUST CANCER YOU RETARD!
You want to people to stop criticizing you?
Try being
funnierfunny.
#6. Revel in the success and/or wallow in the failure of your geographically appropriate sports franchise.
HEY! My -brother- is a retarded faggot, okay? And I don’t appreciate you just sitting around on your high horse making fun of him and other defenseless people – no, make that VICTIMS – who’ve been raped by cancer. My God, how insensitive you are.
and Spoiler Alerts…you forgot spoiler alerts
Double-whammy:
Fags cause cancer.
Triple-whammy:
Fags give retards cancer.
Not funny:
Medically, there is no indication that trisomy-23 leads to a decreased number of incidences in esophageal, throat, or lung cancer among cigarette smokers in clinical testing… and that’s the Jews’ fault.
FIRST!
You want to people to stop criticizing you?
No, I want them to use correct grammar when telling me I’m not funny.
Tell us more about your humanities degree from middling East Coast university Columbia
I don’t feel like we make fun of Jews enough.
Cardinal sin #7: taking anything B says seriously.
Ok, I made that part up about clinical testing. However, I gave myself a nice chuckle while mentally picturing a bunch of guys in white coats holding clipboards studying a group of Down Syndrome sufferers wearing leather jackets and smoking.
I have a cousin, who’s a retard. So, um…as you might imagine, it…means a lot to me to see…retards…portrayed, uh, on the internet so compassionately.
It’s like a greatest hits of Uproxx commentators in here. Fags.
I do love the domestic violence debate. I’ve actually seen people claim to be feminists (both men and woman, on forums of course) talking about how horrible it is when a man hits a woman. Now i thought “feminism” was about equality, not special rights for females. Oh and history has NOTHING to do with a man IN THIS TIME hitting a woman OF THIS TIME. I assure you that the woman in that clip has not gone through any of that. You can’t say woman of today deserve more rights because men generations ago misused woman generations ago, men are the descendants of mistreated women too.
And that brings me to my next point, reparations. For everyone, since we all have some reason to whine.
I have a cousin that is retarded and beats women. I love that guy.
I agree with Burnsy, Im sure they feel left out.
You left out the part about how on the whole, your blog still has the best GD commentators on the internet, woo!
Sure, saying that is like bragging that you won the high-jump at the Special Olympics, but you still get a medal man.
@Donk
“Fags cause cancer”
No, you prick, fags cause ASS cancer. And AIDS. I can’t believe how insensitive and inaccurate you are.
So you’re saying the English language is in a constant state of flux?
McDunnough, smoking with your ass isn’t recommended. For one, the coughing that it causes gets you a lot more dirty looks in church.
Retards are the best, especially when they put down celebrities with cancer.
You forgot about posting pictures of (underage) track and field athletes…. i’m actually surprised you don’t get more hate mail about your shameless coverage of child beauty pageants.
BTW the transition from WOP to jersey shore was a work of art. From the viewpoint of a Dago who used to spend summers in Seaside Heights.
Oddly, the psychology Bible, the DSM, still uses the term “retardation” as a clinical description, though I have heard that Intellectually Impaired is targeted as a replacement by some fags and retards out there.
I’m a gay retard with cancer…… and I support this message.
How about not having an avatar?!?
Seriously, can someone tell me how to get one, I feel like I forgot to put on my pants.
link your e-mail to [en.gravatar.com] and upload your avatar there. It will follow you.
Four of your six statements about what not to say in an online forum are simply things not to say in polite conversation or public discourse of any kind. (1, 2, 3, and 5)
I believe that everyone has the right to say what ever the hell they feel like saying. I also believe that everyone else has the right to be mad at them for saying it. And the fact that I just said all that pisses me off.
WHO CARES!!! You poeple need to GET A LIFE! I bet your parents are real proud of you, making fun of someone who’s just TRYING TO DO THERE JOB!
Matt, it’s “their” (not THERE) in the sentence above. Sorry.
Loved this!!
Also, Rainstorm55, if you’re gonna be a grammar Nazi, you would know that when quoting others you do not have to correct their spelling or grammar, as Matt was doing, and correctly.
I break for Advanced Melanoma.
wow.
uproxx is now being written by dane cooke.
you. aren’t. funny.
GET A LIFE! It’s not like that time that Han Solo raped and beat Caprica 6, rounded the retared Na’avi into cattle cars and gave that fag Jordi LaForge eye cancer.
I’m sorry. I feel bad about that apologies to everyone offended (except for Avatar fans).
Hey Matt – is your avatar the old subliminal ad with the images of people having sex in the ice cubes?
My favorite is when I disagree with a comment I then become “a liberal commie free speech hater that wants to kill the first amendment” – uh-huh? see the irony? – and the discussion has nothing to do with politics –
Uh.to quote:
” It DOES make a difference between men and women. Men are overwhelmingly more powerful….”
That’s the most stupid misandrist message I’ve seen in a long,long time. What a retard. This female never met my wife who beat my ass in a dark shower with a toilet bruch. I knocked the shit out of her and I’d do it again.
Bitch.
You’re right, Derelix, historical context never applies to anything ever, especially things like violence which are tightly linked to culture. Wait, what?
I smoke fags and still don’t have cancer.Was taught don’t start fights, finish them-I’m a woman…when my hubby raised his fist, I told him make sure I don’t get up, cause you have to sleep sometime…the fist lowered. We all remember Bobbit! If it wasn’t for humor, life would be dreary…feel sorry for humorless anal retentives because in addition to ulcers, they are painfully constipated and unhappy.
I appreciate that you used the word Schadenfreude.
That’s all Spacken.
cheers
Starwars Sucks! Jews control the media! Freemasons run the Country! Smoke Cigarettes! Eat Meat! Clearcut Forrests! Club Seals! Wear Fur! Smoke Pot! Jesus died for his own sins, not mine! Gay marrage! No Gay marrage! Stem Cell reserch! Did I manage to piss off everyone in America?
P.S. Dane Cook is not funny
I’ll be sure to tell the next guy who’s beaten with a baseball bat while his attackers scream “fag!” at him that it’s not all that bad because language is in a constant state of flux. Dipshit. You pose as a writer, find a way to express yourself that doesn’t involve using a word so strongly associated with hatred, violence and death.
You’re such a retard. The Holocaust was not the biggest attempt at genocide in history.
No, that honor belongs to God, himself. Heck, he killed everyone on the planet, ‘cept for a 600 year old drunk and his family.
Grammatical errors: 5