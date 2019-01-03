Getty Image / UPROXX STUDIOS

To say 2018 was one hell of a year, if not an outright exercise in developing an unfortunate tolerance to vapidity masquerading as innovation, simply isn’t enough. Everyone really went through it last year, and we most certainly have the scars to prove it. Still, at least we have music.

And despite what your resident purist or full-time naysayer might have you believe, 2018 was absolutely stacked with essential releases from artists spanning multiple generations, all moving more toward a welcomed genrelessness in their own way. Of course, tucked into that hectic release year was an equal assortment of artist feuds. While some were mere social media-based entertainment at its finest — i.e. Kanye West battling his own legacy — others were uniquely 808s & Heartbreaking.

Below, we’ve compiled a carefully curated retrospective on 2018 in beefs, feuds, and cult-backed legal threats, as a way of putting the year to bed. Enjoy.

Bhad Bhabie vs. Iggy Azalea

Hello, levity.

A full 10 months after initially dissing Iggy Azalea on the “Hi Bich” remix, concerned citizens woke up to reports that Bhad Bhabie had tossed a “drink” at Iggy during a Cardi B-hosted Fashion Nova event. Now, an entire book could be written on exactly how f*cked up and grotesquely salacious it was for multiple outlets to use the word “drink” to describe literal water thrown by a 15-year-old artist, but that’s not why we’re here.

The water toss did indeed happen, but — despite the immediate outpouring of memes — Iggy ultimately took the high road. “I’m not about to fight a kid in the club,” she later told fans on Instagram.

Still, regardless of how you feel about either artist’s discography, the memes were funny and so too was this entire exchange. We all need a little levity every now and again, especially while watching heroes (hi, Kanye!) fumble preposterously.

And as for those discographies, are we really going to pretend Iggy and Tyga didn’t kinda nail it with their oft-overlooked 2018 single “K.R.E.A.M”?

Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

It goes without saying (though I’ll certainly say it again here) that if you’re the sort of fan, general troll, and/or “music journalist” dumbf*ck who just loves pitting women artists against each other for no reason whatsoever, then you’re vile, man. Your opinion has no value. And like clockwork, plenty of idiots tried to pull this one as Cardi B made her way to the top with a strong debut album and a string of Billboard Hot 100 hits to her name. Almost immediately, the Nicki Minaj comparisons and lyrical over-analysis started, creating a narrative that neither artist themselves had publicly entertained at the time.

As you now know, that ultimately changed with a series of events including some candid remarks from Nicki during a Zane Lowe interview, a “MotorSport” revelation, a NYFW party run-in, some Queen Radio-provided context, an allegedly leaked phone number, and so much more.

Still, it’s hard not to throw at least some of the blame on the general public. Will we ever learn?