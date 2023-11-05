Here Is Burna Boy’s ‘I Told Them Tour’ Setlist

For the past few years, the music market in the US has been dominated by international acts, including Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Davido. “Rollercoaster” recording artist Burna Boy is another entertainer flexing their star power in their home country and abroad. From his headlining festival appearances at AfroPunk, multiple installments at Afro Nation (Portugal, Nigeria, and Detroit), and an appearance at Coachella, Burna has become one of the hottest tickets in every city he visits.

This excitement has led Burna to become the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the US. His 16-date I Told Them Tour is setting history, with Burna selling out venues along the way. The run kicked off on Friday, November 3, in Los Angeles, California. Several fan-created setlists are floating around for Burna’s I Told Them Tour. However, below is the setlist, according to Songkick, featuring multiple records off his latest album, I Told Them.

1. “I Told Them” Feat. GZA

2. “Gbona”

3. “Dey Play”

4. “Location” (Dave song)

5. “Pull Up”

6. “Secret” Feat. Jeremih & Serani

7. “Level Up (Twice As Tall)” Feat. Youssou N’Dour

8. “For My Hand” Feat. Ed Sheeran

9. “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Feat. 21 Savage

10. “On The Low”

11. “Cheat On Me” Feat. Dave

12. “Big 7”

13. “Dangote”

14. “12 Jewels” Feat. RZA

15. “If I’m Lying”

16. “Alone”

17. “All My Life (Remix)” [Lil Durk song]

18. “Bank On It”

19. “Thanks” Feat. J. Cole

20. “Talibans II” Feat. Byron Messia

21. “Normal”

22. “On Form”

23. “Different Size” Feat. Victony

24. “Sungba” (Asake song)

25. “Anybody”

26. “Kilometre”

27. “Giza” Feat. Seyi Vibez

28. “Killin Dem” Feat. Zlatan

29. “Yaba Buluku” (DJ Tarico song)

30. “City Boys”

31. “It’s Plenty”

32. “Ye”

33. “Last Last”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.