All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Doja Cat continue her focus on hip-hop and Halle Bailey continue branching out. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Halle — “Angel” The branching journey of Chloe x Halle continues. Outside of the duo proper, Chlöe has an album from earlier this year under her belt, and now, The Little Mermaid star Halle has launched her solo career with “Angel,” her debut single that’s an evocative ballad about her journey growing up in the public eye. Kali Uchis — “Muñekita” Uchis started 2023 by declaring she had English and Spanish albums on the way. Well, Red Moon In Venus came out in March, and it appears the Spanish era is now upon us. She dropped “Muñekita” last week and she linked up with City Girls’ JT and Dominican rapper El Alfa for the summer anthem.

Lil Yachty — “Slide” Yachty just busted out an impressive psychedelic album with Let’s Start Here, but now he’s getting back into rap with a new single, “Slide.” He didn’t abandon psychedelia entirely, though, as that vibe is definitely present on the new track. Wilco — “Evicted” Between Wilco albums and solo projects, Jeff Tweedy has been going essentially nonstop for nearly a decade. He’s not taking a breather now, either, as Wilco just announced Cousin, their 13th album and fifth since 2015. The band also shared “Evicted,” a melancholy, fokly number of which Tweedy notes, “I guess I was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themself in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone’s heart.”

Denzel Curry — “Ice Cold Zel Freestyle” Feat. IceColdBishop Curry has been having a good summer since “Blood On My Nikez,” and now he’s back with “Ice Cold Zel Freestyle.” Uproxx’s Megan Armstrong notes of the track, “The Florida-bred rapper only needs 99 seconds to confidently illustrate a visceral picture, juxtaposing his tangible rewards (‘I got a motherf*ckin’ choppa like Olajuwon’) with the dire realities he had to overcome (‘I was like six in the kitchen / My uncle and cousin was mixin’, they servin’ up rock’).” Stormzy — “Angel In The Marble” Stormzy had a big 30th birthday bash towards the end of July and he decided to chronicle the festivities in the video for his latest single, “Angel In The Marble.” There’s no word on a new album yet, but based on Stormzy’s level of activity lately, an announcement wouldn’t be surprising.