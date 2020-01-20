All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw a surprise (and unsurprisingly controversial) Eminem drop, and Mac Miller’s first posthumous album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Mac Miller — Circles Mac Miller passed away when he was 26 years old, and he left some unfinished work behind. We may never know just how much material sits in the Miller archives, but his estate unleashed at least some of it in the rapper’s first posthumous album, which may feature some secret Ariana Grande vocals. Read our review of Circles here. Eminem — Music To Be Murdered By Out of nowhere, we have a new Eminem album. With it has come a crop of new controversies: He continued his beef with Machine Gun Kelly, he re-enacted the Las Vegas shooting in his “Darkness” video, and he joked about the Ariana Grande concert bombing. After all this years, Eminem is still Eminem-ing.

The 1975 — “Me & You Together Song” The 1975 postponed tour dates so they could finish Notes On A Conditional Form, and it would seem the results of their newly available time to work are starting to show. Matty Healy and company shared the new single “You & Me Together Song,” on which Healy wants somebody who doesn’t reciprocate those feelings. Dreamville — Revenge Of The Dreamers III Deluxe Deluxe versions of albums usually tack on a few extra tracks to make the record enticing enough to buy again. That’s now how J. Cole’s Dreamville crew does it, though, as the enhanced version of Revenge Of The Dreams III has a dozen new tracks, aka essentially a whole new album.

Jonas Brothers — “What A Man Gotta Do” The reunited Jonas Brothers had a huge 2019, and they returned just a few weeks into 2020 with their first new track of the year, “What A Man Gotta Do.” The bros recruited their famous wives (Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner) for the song’s video, which features fun re-creations of classic ’80s movie scenes. Mura Masa — R.Y.C Mura Masa prefaced his new album by sharing collaborations with Clairo, Georgia, and Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell. Those tracks are highlights on an album full of them, a record that shows a rising young talent experimenting with genres in ways that sound both alien and natural.

Halsey — Manic Halsey wears a lot of hats (and wears them well) on her new album, whether she’s busting out her pop stylings on “Graveyard” or going country on “You Should Be Sad.” That diversity is reflected in the openers she has chosen for her upcoming tour, too: Chvrches, Blackbear, Pvris, and Omar Apollo. BTS — “Black Swan” BTS have been great to their fans over the past 12 months, as their upcoming album Map Of The Soul: 7 will be their third release during that frame. The latest taste of it is “Black Swan,” which came with an artistic video.