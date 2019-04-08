Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of April 8.

Monday, April 8

Shoreline Mafia @ Velvet Jones [Tickets]

It’s been almost a year since Los Angeles rap group Shoreline Mafia dropped their Party Pack EP and just about a year since they unleashed their first mixtape, ShoreLineDoThatSh*t. The rising collective puts on quite a show with energetic party bangers like “Musty,” and “Nun Major.”

T-Pain @ The Observatory [Tickets]

T-Pain released his sixth studio album 1Up in February with features from Flipp Dinero, Russ, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, who makes a statement on the banger “Goat Talk.” He launched his tour in support of 1Up this month. Along with the latest on the Billboard 200 chart-topping album, T-Pain’s tour performances are sure to include a treasure trove of his musical gems such as “I’m Sprung” and “Low” featuring Flo Rida.

Tuesday, April 9

Hozier @ Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever [Tickets]

Hozier‘s 2013 hit smash “Take Me To Church” was so good it was certified six-times platinum and granted the Irish singer-songwriter mainstream notoriety. In March, the talented musician released his second studio album Wasteland, Baby!, which made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Wednesday, April 10

The 1975 @ The Roxy [Sold Out]

The 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is home to a bevy of hit songs from the English pop-rock band like “Give Yourself a Try,” “Love It If We Made It,” and “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” produced by bandmates George Daniel and Matty Healy. The album landed at No. 8 on Uproxx’s 2018 Music Critics poll.