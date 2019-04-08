All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

04.08.19 53 mins ago
live music tonight los angeles

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of April 8.

Monday, April 8

Shoreline Mafia @ Velvet Jones [Tickets]

It’s been almost a year since Los Angeles rap group Shoreline Mafia dropped their Party Pack EP and just about a year since they unleashed their first mixtape, ShoreLineDoThatSh*t. The rising collective puts on quite a show with energetic party bangers like “Musty,” and “Nun Major.”

T-Pain @ The Observatory [Tickets]

T-Pain released his sixth studio album 1Up in February with features from Flipp Dinero, Russ, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, who makes a statement on the banger “Goat Talk.” He launched his tour in support of 1Up this month. Along with the latest on the Billboard 200 chart-topping album, T-Pain’s tour performances are sure to include a treasure trove of his musical gems such as “I’m Sprung” and “Low” featuring Flo Rida.

Tuesday, April 9

Hozier @ Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever [Tickets]

Hozier‘s 2013 hit smash “Take Me To Church” was so good it was certified six-times platinum and granted the Irish singer-songwriter mainstream notoriety. In March, the talented musician released his second studio album Wasteland, Baby!, which made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Wednesday, April 10

The 1975 @ The Roxy [Sold Out]

The 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is home to a bevy of hit songs from the English pop-rock band like “Give Yourself a Try,” “Love It If We Made It,” and “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” produced by bandmates George Daniel and Matty Healy. The album landed at No. 8 on Uproxx’s 2018 Music Critics poll.

