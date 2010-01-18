THIS BONOBO PLAYS MS PAC-MAN

Below is a clip from the tail end of Susan Savage-Rumbaugh’s TED talk on her work with the bonobo, demonstrating that they can understand spoken language, walk upright for long distances, write basic symbols, develop stone tools, have sex recreationally, and learn tasks by watching. Probably smarter than some of your coworkers.

Yeah, all that sciency stuff is interesting, but let’s focus on what’s really important: Kanzi the bonobo playing Ms. Pac-man. Badly. Who can’t get past level two of Ms. Pac-Man? More like bon00bo, amiright?

