Neanderthals And Early Humans Did It With Another Species

It’s long been debated how much contact, intermingling and just plain cave-sex early humans and Neanderthals had with each other. But now a recent discovery has made things even more complicated, as it turns out there was a third species, the Denisovans, that lived with and mated with both humans and Neanderthals in a massive genetic three-way.

Earlier this year, researchers searching for Neanderthal bones in a Siberian cave discovered a finger bone of what they thought was a Neanderthal. But, after they sent it to the Max Planck Institute in Germany for DNA sequencing, it turned out it wasn’t Neanderthal or human. The 30,000-year-old bone came from an offshoot of humanity, named after the Denisova cave where the bone was found, that likely split off at the same time as Neanderthals, when early humans left Africa. Humans that traveled to Europe eventually became Neanderthals, while those that went towards Asia became the Denisovans.

After another wave of humanity left Africa around 70,000 years ago, they met up with both the Neanderthals and Denisovans, forming families and intermingling. Consequently, some Melanesians have Denisovan DNA, while some Europeans have Neanderthal DNA. Which we in the states have long suspected.

