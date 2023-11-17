Did Drake Shoot His Shot At Rosalía On ‘Scary Hours 3’?

The self-proclaimed Certified Lover Boy can’t help himself. Drake dissed numerous people, including Joe Budden and Pusha T, on his freshly released For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, but the surprise project is a combination of flirtation and savagery. In fact, “Evil Ways” featuring J. Cole epitomizes said duality — setting the tone for what to expect from their 2024 joint tour, It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?

In the Scary Hours Edition track, Drake appears to shoot his shot at the Grammy-winning Spanish singer Rosalía. “Next time I get in Rosalía face / I hope she tell her people that we need some space,” the perennial chart-topper raps. It’s a relatively harmless bar and will probably be fruitless, especially if the rumors are true about Rosalía perhaps getting cozy with The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White.

Not that it’s any of our business, but since we’re already here: Rosalía is semi-newly single after she and Rauw Alejandro ended their engagement earlier this year. In late July, Rosalía publicly acknowledged the breakup on her Instagram Story, writing that she still had love and respect for Alejandro. She also downplayed any rumors that Alejandro had cheated on her, which Alejandro also outright denied.

Meanwhile, Drake is likely preparing to field more bras during his and Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? North American trek.

Listen to “Evil Ways” above.

For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition is out now via OVO/Republic.