The Best TV Shows On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: March 21st

There are plenty of good TV series on Netflix (and you can find more with these secret codes). If you’re trying to figure out what to watch next, here’s a great place to start with a look at 60 of the best shows on Netflix right now, ranked (including some of the best Netflix original series). You can also find recent changes, including new seasons and removed shows, at the bottom of this list.

1. Breaking Bad

5 seasons, 62 episodes | IMDb: 9.5/10

Not just the best series on Netflix, Breaking Bad is the best series of all time. There’s no debate about that.

2. BoJack Horseman

5 seasons, 60 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10

Not enough people on the Internet have explained that BoJack Horseman is not what it might seem like. Not enough people raved that it was an often very funny, often very heartbreaking meditation on depression. It’s an animated sitcom about a washed-up horse, and somehow, it’s also an incredibly profound look at deeper themes. It’s amazing, but it may also leave you in a depressive funk for days afterward. Its fourth season even placed it among our best TV shows of 2017, and, thankfully, Season 5 is just as funny and sad as ever.

