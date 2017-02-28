Getty Image

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has continued to insist that the first military operation approved by Trump — immediately after taking office — was a success despite failing to take out the “secret” target (an Al-Qaeda leader), who is alive and well has been mocking Trump. This would be the deadly raid in Yemen that resulted in the first combat death (of Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens) under this presidency. Spicer’s take is that valuable intelligence was recovered in the raid, but now, U.S. military officials tell NBC that the mission yielded “no significant intelligence.”

This update would come as a blow, since the “intel” justification was what the White House held onto to explain away the botched nature of the raid, which ended in the deaths of dozens of non-combatants along with Owens, a Navy SEAL. Here’s the lowdown from NBC News, which includes Spicer and the Pentagon’s claims that senior military officials say aren’t true:

Last month’s deadly commando raid in Yemen, which cost the lives of a U.S. Navy SEAL and a number of children, has so far yielded no significant intelligence, U.S. officials told NBC News. Although Pentagon officials have said the raid produced “actionable intelligence,” senior officials who spoke to NBC News said they were unaware of any. “We gathered an unbelievable amount of intelligence that will prevent the potential deaths or attacks on American soil,” said Spicer. A Defense Department official also pushed back Monday afternoon, saying the raid has yielded “a significant amount” of intelligence. But the only example the military has provided turned out to be an old bomb-making video that was of no current value.

This update arrives as Owens’ father has demanded to know why there had to be “this grand display” of a “boots on the ground” operation when missiles and drones have been the standard in Yemen for years. He’s so upset about what he felt looked like chest-beating that he refused to meet Trump at his son’s memorial ceremony, and he wants an investigation.

Meanwhile, ABC News reveals that three reviews of the botched mission are currently underway, according to Pentagon Spokesman Jeff Davis. One review, by the Navy, will look into the circumstances surrounding Owen’s death. The second review will cover the aircraft mishap, and the third will assess civilian casualties in the mission. Meanwhile, Trump has already forged forward with his plan to increase military spending by $54 billion annually, which happens to be 80% of Russia’s whole military budget.

(Via NBC News & ABC News)