(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/8/09

Forget the game winner for a second (because this is of course fantasy hoops), Danny Granger had a ridiculous stat line last night. Granger had 37 points, 5 threes, 6 dimes, 5 boards, 4 steals, 1 block and shot 48% from the field and almost 86% from the line. Congrats on the MVP night. Granger should 100% be an All Star this season.

Randy Foye â€“ I’m kind of a Foye hater but he’s rocking right now. Foye had 32 and 6 last night and it was his 10th straight game in double digits. He’s been much much better under McHale and it’s possible that he’s just finding his groove in the league. It’s also possible that he is a great trade high candidate.



Kevin Love â€“ Love went for 16 and 16 last night but even in a blowout his minutes were very limited. The organization has a plan for Love and clearly he’s a ways from eclipsing the 30 minute marker.



Linas Kleiza â€“ What did I say!?!? It shouldn’t come to a surprise to anyone that Kleiza started, played 30+ minutes and scored 21 points. Kleiza can really score (he’s an awful defender by the way). JR Smith also had a very nice game and both players should be owned in most leagues. You should still favor JR Smith if you have to grab one guy, but Kleiza is a legit pick up.

Yi â€“ Way to back it up big man. Yi had his second 20 point performance in a row and is being much more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor. I wouldn’t exactly start him right now, but he’s back on our radar.



Pau Gasol â€“ Gasol is killing right now and I noticed last night that he and Bynum actually played much better together than I’ve seen. Remember, they never played together last season and there is an adjustment to be made on both players behalf that could take time. Gasol finished with 33 and 18 last night.

Shawn Marion â€“ The Matrix! 25 and 13! Trade him today!

Corey Maggette â€“ I’m telling you, there is no telling how long the Corey Maggette healthy train will last so get on board right now and ride it out or trade him. Maggette had 19 points and 6 last night.



Paul Millsap â€“ WOW. He was dominant last night and if you watch his game his confidence in his offense abilities are at an all time high. He finished 27 and 14 (and 5 dimes!) last night and needs one more double-double for 20 in a row.

Brandon Roy â€“ Good news for Brandon Roy owners. B-Roy is practicing and cleared to play. He should return to the lineup on Saturday.

Mike Dunleavy â€“ Dunleavy is back and actually looked pretty good scoring 14 points last night. Interestingly, Troy Murphy’s minutes suffered. Remember, O’Brien was more comfortable with Murphy playing in the 20’s than the 30’s last night.



Nenad Krstic â€“ He’s going to get the minutes at center for the Thunder. That was clear even last night. Even though he only played 14 minutes, he was extremely efficient with 6 points and 5 boards. He also added 2 blocks. Blocks and boards have never really been Nenad’s strong point, but he’s a very good 3rd center and a legit second center.

Charlie Villanueva â€“ Chuck V. went for 26 points, 3 threes, 7 boards, and 4 dimes last night. That’s two in a row and three of the last four (the other he had 5 points). I’m still not a believer.

Rajon Rondo â€“ Rondo has hit the wall and hit it hard. It’s just drastically inconsistent. Ironically his minutes are only up about 2 minutes per game from last season. A 5 and 5 night isn’t going to get it done for owners.



Andrea Bargnani â€“ Bargnani owners are hoping Jermaine O’Neal never returns. Bargnani went for 25 points, 4 threes, 4 boards, 2 dimes, 2 blocks, and 1 steal. He’s a monster right now.

Andray Blatche â€“ Blatche was back in the starting lineup last night scoring 12 points and grabbing 1 board. He’s a serviceable 2nd center right now.