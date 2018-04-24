Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

“Remix” is a funny term when it comes to music. It seems almost everyone has a slightly different definition for the term. Back in 2002, Diddy determined that he and his Bad Boy Records family had, in fact, invented the remix with an album that mashed up both existing songs with new verses and made massive posse cuts out of tracks that bore little resemblance to their titular forebears.

Continuing in that tradition, hip-hop has long held that simply tacking a new verse onto a previous hit constitutes a remix, changing up the beat and concept can count as well, or simply stripping down the instrumental works. The concept still remains relatively foreign to pop and rock, but the term mash-up could be construed as a natural substitution for remix, and dance music has been built on a foundation of producers borrowing each others’ hits to try out their own renditions.

Because the term is so malleable, finding a good “remix” playlist on Spotify can be as time-consuming as the process of actually listening to one from beginning to end, and can feel as futile as finding Diddy’s We Invented The Remix album on the platform (it is not, to the best of our knowledge, currently available on Spotify for unknown reasons). Fortunately, we did the work for you, trawling through any and every playlist with “remix” in its title to find only the best playlists featuring a majority of reworked songs — whether through the addition of verses, the changing of beats, or the outright covering of a song by an artist in a different genre — worthy of being called the Best Spotify Remix Playlists.

1 am lounge by Maxime Callais

A lower tempo mix billing itself as a hipster selection of songs that emulate the moment “that late night cocktail lounge becomes a club,” it borrows liberally from the catalogs of Kaytranada, Mura Masa, Mick Jenkins, and Snakehips to create a danceable playlist that seems to feature an equal blend of both originals and remixes. This is for fans of both off-kilter, under-the-radar hip-hop artists like Goldlink and bubbly electro pop producers Disclosure and Kygo.

Best 90’s Hip-Hop Remixes by bleekwonder

For fans of a more throwback, traditional hip-hop sound, this list digs through the crates of some of the ’90s’ most defining moments, pulling out underground gems like Mace Ace’s SlaughtaHouse standout “Style Wars” and Salaam Remi’s slickly reworked “Nappy Heads” from The Fugees. This mix is very bass heavy, peppered with sampled drum breaks and a thorough East Coast bias, but it always seems to find a way to swing the pendulum back from all the Big L and Nas by incorporating Pharcyde and Compton’s Most Wanted.

Best Hip-Hop Remixes by Hector Torres

While other mixes on this list tend to run really modern or very old-school, this one falls neatly into the mid-2000s pocket where rappers like Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Fat Joe, Lil Jon, and N.O.R.E controlled the airwaves. This one is packed to the brim with posse cuts like “It’s All About The Benjamins” and “Throw Them D’s Remix,” making it perfect for a Mitchell & Ness-styled throwback party full of New Era fitted caps and Timberland work boots.

Best of Remixes Hip-Hop/Rap & RnB TR by trllywd_records

David Guetta with Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and French Montana? Sign me up. Instead of what should be an unworkable dumpster fire of a corporate culture clash, somehow or another this quirky collaboration actually adds even more propulsive drive to the 2016 smash, and the rest of this list similarly finds ways to glue together disparate pieces that shouldn’t work, but somehow do. Medasin’s Dance Remix of DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” springs to mind as an example, as well as the Kolony Remix of Steve Aoki’s “$4,000,000” featuring none other than Bad Boy hitmaker Mase.

Hip Hop Remixes Rap Remixes Hype Remixes 2018 – 2017 Rap Remixed Hip Hop Remixed by Electrify Playlists

This list impossibly balances divergent aspects of rap alongside a number of unlikely but surprisingly enjoyable dance music luminaries. While many of the remixes here run closer to the standard hip-hop formula of adding a guest verse or two to an existing hit, such as Lil Xan’s “Betrayed” and Tee Grizzley’s “First Day Out,” it also finds time to squeeze in EDM-themed reworks as well. French Montana’s “Unforgettable” receives a blessing from Major Lazer while Marshmello touches up Future’s “Mask Off” — and that’s just in the first hour.

Hiphop Remixs by Sean Galette

The 30 songs here represent the strongest overlapping of hip-hop’s sharp lyricism with EDM’s sonic sensibilities, throwing The Game over Skrillex, Gucci Mane onto Tiësto, and Rihanna over any of a pack of slick, techno-tinged producers including R3hab and GTA. While the mix may give off a bit of a novelty vibe, there is no denying the effectiveness of Kygo’s “Starboy” remix or the ridiculously groovy bop of SZA’s “The Weekend” over Calvin Harris‘ “Funk Wav Remix” beat.

Punk Goes Crunk (Remix) by Ben Norris

Okay, okay, I know what you’re thinking. This has to be a joke, right? On one hand, there are a lot of tracks here that absolutely sound like they were constructed while the bands in question goofed off in garage practice sessions. But Fame On Fire’s “XO TOUR LIF3” cover is the perfect encapsulation of just what hip-hop has been doing in the last few years, synthesizing punk aesthetics with gangsta rap tenets to create something wholly its own. It’s a raucous, head-banging ride of track that really captures the appeal of Lil Uzi Vert’s anti-boom-bap approach. There are some other gems here as well, “Black Beatles” by Our Last Night and “Run This Town” by Miss May I. Rap and rock may not always mix like peanut butter and jelly, but when they do the results can be pretty amusing.

Remixed by Spotify

This is the most dance-heavy mix on the list, with catchy reworks of hits from all over the musical landscape. A-ha, Aretha Franklin, Blackstreet, Coldplay, Marvin Gaye, Tracey Chapman, Warren G, and Whitney Houston all get high-energy blends of four-on-the-floor beats and futuristic synths that bridge the gaps between hip-hop, pop, R&B and modern house and techno. It’s a fun, excellently-curated list from Spotify that exemplifies the best of what the streaming service can offer to its more musically open-minded and adventurous users.