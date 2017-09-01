Magnet

Halloween brings horror binging where you can find it. If you don’t want to stay decade-specific with the 1980s and ’90s, Hulu has got you covered. The streaming service its reputation with its TV offerings, but it’s quietly turned into a fine place to watch movies, horror movies included. We didn’t have to look too hard to find some scary must-sees, from bona fide classics to cult favorites. So here are the 10 best horror movies on Hulu right now.

Paramount

Cloverfield (2008)

There’s a pretty simple concept behind Cloverfield: What if a Godzilla movie was shot like a found-footage horror movie? This Matt Reeves-directed, J.J. Abrams-produced film makes good on that concept, echoing the chaos of 9/11 as it lets a monster loose on New York and captures what such a catastrophe might look like from the point of view of an everyday person.

Universal

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Few directors mix comedy and horror quite so easily as John Landis — Joe Dante is his closest rival — and few movies mix laughs and scares quite so well as this 1981 chiller about Americans abroad, which works both as a fish out of water comedy and a traditional werewolf movie. But Landis also understands that at some point the horror has to take over, and once An American Werewolf in London kicks into full horror mode, it doesn’t let up. It’s make-up and, especially, its transformation scene remains unrivaled.

