The 50 Best Netflix Original Series Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: March 7th

There are a lot of good TV shows on Netflix (and you can find more with these secret codes). The bread-and-butter of the Netflix service, however, is its original programming. With over 100 Netflix originals — between shows and movies — browsing aimlessly can be daunting. If you’re trying to figure out exactly which original show to watch next, here’s a great place to start with a look at a ranked list of the 50 best Netflix original series right now.

50. Disjointed (2 seasons, 20 episodes)

Disjointed stars Kathy Bates and comes from Chuck Lorre (Big Bang Theory), and it’s exactly what one would expect from Lorre: A broad, laugh track sitcom that traffics in stereotypes and lame, politically incorrect humor. Kathy Bates plays a disorganized hippie owner of a pot dispensary while her son aims to turn it into a successful business. There are a lot of dumb obvious jokes about potheads, and just as many about “sticking it to the man.” Fans of Big Bang Theory or Three and a Half Men may find something to enjoy about Disjointed, but it’s largely a forgettable, cringeworthy conventional half-hour comedy that doesn’t deserve the talents of Bates.

49. Flaked (2 seasons, 14 episodes)

Flaked is one of the few Netflix originals that never managed to generate any buzz, and it turns out, there was a reason for that: It’s not a very good series. Developed by Will Arnett along with his Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz, Flaked follows Chip, a so-called self-help guru who dispenses advice to friends and neighbors in his Venice neighborhood. Chip, however, has problems of his own (he’s in AA, for instance, but he’s still drinking). Much of the storyline revolves around whether Chip will screw over his best friend and begin dating the woman with whom he is smitten, London (Ruth Kearney). Flaked is aimless, dreary and moves like molasses. There’s a decent cast here (Annabeth Gish, Kirstie Alley, and Heather Graham also show up), and a great deal of talent behind the camera. Unfortunately, little of that talent translates into what’s onscreen.

